Anti-Defamation League Changes Definition Of Racism After Backlash Authored by Brad Jones via The Epoch Times, The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has again changed its definition of racism amidst public backlash, after the organization’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, criticized then accepted the apology of television personality Whoopi Goldberg for making racially insensitive and inaccurate remarks on “The View.