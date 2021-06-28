HANG SENG INDEX Will Go Down! Sell! HANG SENG INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HKEX:HSI1! TopTradingSignals Hello,Traders! HSI is trading below a strong horizontal resistance That was established 4 months ago And once the index retested the level We saw a nice bearish reaction Given the renewed lockdowns in some parts of China Together with the 2nd biggest port brought to a halt And the persistent news of the Radioactive leak In the Southern Provinces The sentiment isn't optimistic And the date on sales of cars and smartphones China confirms that All of that combined make a bearish correction very real And the target is near the previous low that stands at -4% Vis a vis the current levels Sell! Like, comment and subscribe to boost your trading! See other ideas below too! .