HSCEI DOWNTREND EXTENSIFIES HSCEI FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HKEX:HHI1! legacyFXofficial Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was already trading on a downtrend due to the real estate problems and COVID lockdowns that were plaguing the country, but the reelection of President Xi and the concerns that more emphasis will be put on political ideology rather than economic growth led to investors selling off their assets, not willing to deal with the uncertainty.