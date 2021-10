As US Becomes World's Largest Bitcoin Miner, Riot Blockchain Unveils 200 Megawatt Immersion-Cooled Mining Operation Not that long ago, China was the dominant power in global bitcoin mining, a position that presented the cryptoworld with a profound threat: if Beijing wanted it could simply take control over a majority of global mining rigs and launch a "51% attack", in the process nuking the blockchain and effectively destroying the world's greatest monetary experiment overnight.