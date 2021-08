Watch: Tucker Carlson Warns "Elitist Authoritarians" Are Intent On Making Us All "Shut Up And Obey" Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News, Fox News host Tucker Carlson issued a stark warning Tuesday, emphasising that “we’re seeing now what happens when countries tolerate authoritarians, even for a moment” as people worldwide are being told to submit to increasingly draconian “rules” in the wake of the pandemic.