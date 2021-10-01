Politico

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to help reform conservatorship laws

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law the so-called #FreeBritney bill, legislation designed to reform the state’s legal guardianship laws that critics say have led to the exploitation of many Californians, including pop star Britney Spears.

