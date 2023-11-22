What If the Constitution No Longer Applied? Freedom's Greatest Hour Of Danger Is Now Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “What if the rights and principles guaranteed in the Constitution have been so distorted in the past 200 years as to be unrecognizable by the Founders? What if the government was the reason we don’t have a Constitution anymore? What if freedom’s greatest hour of danger is now?” - Andrew P.