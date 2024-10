Full Trading Plan For ES/SPX Oct 25th E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! ESMorg Plan for Friday: Supports: • Major: 5842, 5825, 5805-07, 5787, 5763, 5756, 5746, 5725-29, 5711, 5690 • Minor: 5853, 5848, 5838, 5818, 5814, 5798, 5783, 5774, 5768, 5751, 5740, 5733, 5715, 5702, 5695 Overview: Today was a straightforward backtest of 5864 followed by a dip, then a return to that level, marking a typical rangebound day.