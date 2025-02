'The Deep State' Dies In Daylight: A Public Role In Ending Systemic Government Abuses Authored by Thaddeus McCotter via American Greatness, In a January 30 appearance with Elizabeth MacDonald on Fox Business’s The Evening Edit, American Majority CEO Ned Ryun, author of the best-selling American Leviathan: The Birth of the Administrative State and Progressive Authoritarianism, advanced a singular proposition for President Trump to utilize an often neglected tool in the executive branch’s workshop for dismantling the “Deep State”: presidential commissions.