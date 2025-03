Trump Vows To Probe Ashli Babbitt Homicide, Consider Comp Fund For Pardoned J6ers President Trump on Tuesday vowed that he would bring new scrutiny to the Department of Justice's handling of the killing of Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol police officer during the Jan 6, 2021 riot, and to explore the possibility of a compensation fund for the 1,500 Capitol riot defendants he pardoned.