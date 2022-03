Dax Futures (FDAX1!), H4 Potential for dip! DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! Genesiv Type: Bearish drop Resistance : 14644 Pivot: 14099 Support : 12558 Preferred case: We see the potential for a further bearish drop from our Pivot at 14099 in line swing high resistance and 78.