Howard Marks: "We Are In An Everything Bubble" The otherwise subdued and very unhyperbolic Howard Marks caused quite a stir across trading desks (and perhaps the Marriner Eccles building) this afternoon, when speaking to Bloomberg's Erik Shatzker, the Oaktree co-founder said what has been obvious to most - even if it carries high career risk in saying it in public - that “we’re in an everything bubble" adding that "I don’t say today, but let’s not miss the opportunity to let the rates float back up.