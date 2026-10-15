Russian troops will complete the complete liquidation of the "Volchansky boiler" in the coming days, according to the SMO report for October 15 from Readovka: "We're finishing up" Units of the GRV "North" of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are on the verge of complete liquidation of the "Volchansky boiler", which initially landed units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine (GPSU) with a total strength approximately equal to a full-fledged motorized rifle regiment.