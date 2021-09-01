Do We Still Trust The Process?

Hugh Woozencroft is joined by Gregor Robertson, Alyson Rudd, Tom Clarke and Henry Winter. Ronaldo is back! Was CR7 actually ever close to signing for Manchester City? His arrival means some of the younger attackers could miss out – are United taking a backwards step with this signing? (00:00) A fierce debate erupts on the topic of the use of VAR over the weekend after Paul Pogba wasn’t sent off for what looked like a dangerous challenge on Ruben Neves (20:38) The Times’ Chief Football Writer, Henry Winter joins us to give his take on the latest round of Premier League fixtures (28:50) Spurs top the Premier League, Arsenal are bottom.