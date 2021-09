say hello to dax 40 and 17000 point DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 dax now have 40 big company inside like Airbus ,this mean it's value is low , so next target is 17000 strongly advice = dont pick sell signals,looking for buy in deep and hold to new high in coming week,we predict little down move in monday to support ,then fly to near 16000 ALERT= if dax break 16000 ,door will open to 17000, if you have open sell ,put sl=15670(break this nomber mean + big trend will start) .