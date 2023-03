"A Total Crock.Un-American" - Taibbi Exposes Censorious Arm Of State-Sponsored Blacklisting The list of state-funded entities pushing narratives, crushing questions, demanding censorship, and feeding the liberal media unsourced 'facts' is about to grow dramatically as the shadowy line between First Amendment protections and Orwellian DoubleSpeak gets blurred by Matt Taibbi's latest exposition from his delving deeper into The Twitter Files.