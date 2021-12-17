Some News Several years ago, a process which started shortly after the 2016 presidential election which was lost by the left-leaning mainstream media's preferred candidate, and culminated with our January 2020 story about the controversial origin of covid virus which was frowned upon by the same China-leaning mainstream media (a story which we later learned made its way all the way to Anthony Fauci's email inbox the day of our unexpected suspension on twitter for six months due to an "error"), Zero Hedge started facing mounting demonetization pressure from the biggest ad companies - those who keep sites such as this one alive - which culminated with our temporary suspension by advertising supergiant Google.