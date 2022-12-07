Credit Card Debt Hits All-Time High Just As US Savings Rate Plummets To 17-Year Low While it is traditionally viewed as a B-grade economic indicator, the monthly consumer credit report from the Federal Reserve has become a closely-watched signal of consumer health because as we first noted half a year ago - and subsequently most economists and strategists have also noticed - there has been a surge in credit card usage by US households, a troubling sign suggesting that in lieu of disposable income more Americans are forced to max out their credit card to stay on top of soaring prices.