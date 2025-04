What American Hardline Retailers Are Saying about Tariff Fallout Goldman analysts met with management and investor relations teams from specialty hardline retailers (BBY, BJ, DG, DKS, FL, OLLI, RH, TGT, ULTA, WMT, WOOF) to assess tariff exposure, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic challenges amid 145% tariffs on Chinese goods and the average US tariff rate at its highest since the 1930s.