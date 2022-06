Bank of Japan Spends A Record $81 Billion To Avert Collapse, But $10 Trillion JGB Market Is Now Completely Broken Exactly one week ago, when quantifying the dizzying cost of the BOJ's defense of its Yield Curve Control policy (at the expense of the collapsing yen), Deutsche Bank's George Saravelos calculated that the "the BOJ printer is on overdrive", and if the current pace of buying persists, the bank will have bought approximately 10 trillion yen in June.