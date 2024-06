#ES_F Day Trading Prep for Week 6.09 - 6.14 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Last week it looked like we found balance inside the Value of 5368 - 5207 Range and I was early trying to call a potential Intraday balance range to be spending time around, instead market pushed back into VAH which was the spot where many were shorting the first time around and most likely the spot where a lot were shorting on that move inside Tuesday Globex/Wednesday RTH expecting a bigger move down but instead market failed to get back under VAH and pushed out trapping and squeezing shorts into the upper Edge again.