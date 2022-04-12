NASDAQ-100 breaking the 14,000. Growth Stalking. E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! bsdvs23 We’ve been heavily focused on the NASDAQ-100 ( aka NDX and QQQ ) as the 200 day moving average continued to dominate price action - despite pundits on television speaking that venom on how “growth and tech were recessionary resistant!” It is amazing what these people can get away with on television and how their words are held tightly by many bystanders looking for direction.