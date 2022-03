Getty Image / Silver Screen Collection Michael Caine recently held an auction of his personal items through Bonhams London All 183 items sold, which included everything from movie posters, furniture, accessories, and more Caine’s Rolex Oysterquartz made the biggest buzz, selling for a record price of around $166,500 Earlier this week, an auction of Michael Caine’s personal belongings went live at a Bonhams London auction.