Why One Trader Expects The Fed To Pause Hikes Amid Growing Evidence Of Slowing Demand Ahead of tomorrow's Fed rate hike, which Jerome Powell now openly prays will push the US economy into a deep recession leaving millions without a job and Democrats furious at the Fed chair (after all they will need a scapegoat when it all goes L-shaped), stocks tumbled as Treasury yields hit multiyear highs, with traders bracing for aa potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve than is currently priced in.