Adorable Manatee Channels Infinite Wisdom And Makes Super Bowl Pick Between Bengals And Rams

Via Pixabay / FF16 With just a few days left before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, a manatee in Florida has channeled the universe’s infinite wisdom and made a pick As everyone knows, manatees are the most majestic and intelligent creatures to ever exist anywhere in the galaxy so there’s no possible way this pick isn’t a lock Read more articles on BroBible right here Let’s be honest, if your life was on the line and you had to correctly choose ‘heads’ or ‘tails’ in a coin flip to live would you rather choose yourself or put that choice in the hands (fins?) of a majestic manatee? The choice is obvious, you’d want the manatee to choose for you.