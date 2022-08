Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden Admin "Promoting Child Abuse" By Pushing "Gender-Affirming Care" Authored by Lorenz Duchamps via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate who also served as a Hawaiian congresswoman, criticized the Biden/Harris administration for “promoting child abuse,” accusing the White House of harm by releasing statements that endorse the use of puberty blockers and irreversible surgeries for children.