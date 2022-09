'You Have To Get More Bearish' - Jeff Gundlach Says Buy Bonds, Sees S&P Hitting 3,000 On Over-Zealous Fed Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach expects the S&P 500 Index to fall to 3,000 or about a 20%-25% drop from its current level, agreeing with comments made by Guggenheim's Scott Minerd last week, citing a historical connection between price-to-earnings ratios for stocks and inflation.