'Silent Majority' Must Speak Up When Vocal Minority Imposes Views on Society: Zuby Authored by By Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), If people do not speak up when faced with a vocal minority trying to impose their radical views on society, the silent majority and their children will face dire consequences, said rapper and social commentator Zuby, encouraging the “silent majority” to stop censoring themselves.