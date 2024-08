A Tale Of Two Diagrams Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics, Are Local Police Deflecting Blame for Assassination Attempt? Ahead of Tuesday’s Senate grilling of acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, local Pennsylvania police released a curious diagram from the July 13 rally in Butler that ended in an assassination attempt of former President Trump, the death of rally-goer Corey Comperatore, and injuries of two others.