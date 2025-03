An Alleged Comey 'Honeypot' Sex Sting Against Trump Smells Fishy Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClearInvestigations, Just eight days before the 2024 election, a lawyer claiming to represent an anonymous FBI whistleblower sent a politically explosive letter to Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee alleging former FBI Director James Comey first began investigating Donald Trump shortly after he announced his run for president in June 2015, and did so without foundation.