we have open gap in down 15588 on cash xetra dax DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 as predict before dax touch fibo 61%( dax love it too much) in coming days dax must go down and fill this open gap advice = sell dax near fibo 61% with sl = high or 40 point with tp near 15588 and buylimit above gap (with sl=40 or support) check cash xetra dax chart XETR:DAX .