DAX 4 hour : dax reach ichimoku cloud low ,now can go up DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 Nasdaq crash today evening , push dow , dax down , now we are looking for buy for hold 15-20 day until new high ( Ema200 daily 100% will touch soon, dax love EMA200) advice = when pinbar comes on 1hour or 4hour or daily chart , dont fear pick buy with SL in low (punbar low) then try hold it mibimum to EMA200 daily ,understand? if dax going downer in above fibo 61% , 13400 and GAP (cash xetra dax gap) near 12900 , we must pick buy , hold to high ( you must be very patient , some times pro traders open order take 3 month !!! if you have old buy (why dont put SL in low or hedge sellstop?) dont fear ,bet you dax will see 15000 soon good luck , dont forget on dax monitor AC indicator in 30min and 240min ( it show stochastic 7.