Surging Opioid Overdose Deaths Are Forcing Democrats To Rethink The "War On Drugs" The first batch of data from the CDC won't be available for months, but many expect that the US likely saw a new record in overdose deaths during 2021, after setting a record in 2020 and 2019, with most of the deaths attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl that have infected the drug supply throughout the US.