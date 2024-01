12 (Or More) Reasons To Expect A Prosperous 2024 Authored by Gary Alexander via The Epoch Times, On the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high (37,404), the S&P 500 neared an all-time high, and the Russell 2000 soared nearly 25 percent in under two months, so it’s natural to see spreading euphoria in such a grossly overbought market.