David Rosenberg: "A Whole Bunch Of People Are Really, Really Wrong" About Inflation With so much focus on the macro environment as stocks struggle to return to their all-time highs, MacroVoices invited seasoned Wall Street economist David Rosenberg, the chief economist and chief strategist of Rosenberg Research, on the show this week to discus the market's topic du jour: inflation, and whether or not it will be "transitory," like the Federal Reserve says.