iStockphoto / stoonn When searching for the best everyday carry gear the easiest path is to crowd source your hunt and see what other people are raving about on Reddit Here we have identified one of Reddit’s favorite everyday carry tools, a tried and true model of Leatherman that has been used by millions Read more Everyday Carry articles here Reddit is the self-described ‘front page of the Internet’ and its micro-community subreddits cover pretty much every interest on planet earth.