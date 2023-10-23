Key Events This Week: GDP, Durables, Core PCE And Earnings Galore With the Fed on their media blackout ahead of next week's FOMC, things will be slightly quieter this week in terms of scheduled Fed talking heads and macro events after a hectic round of Fed speak last week including a market rollercoaster sparked by Powell's contradictory comments last Thursday which had a big impact on rates and the curve even if they haven't said much that adds to the debate as to whether the Fed is done and if so, how long they'll stay at these levels.