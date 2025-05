IBEX35 Eyes 14k Mark, Driven by Banking & Construcction Sectors IBEX CFD CFD (May 2025) ACTIVTRADES:ESP35K2025 ActivTrades Ion Jauregui – Analyst at ActivTrades The IBEX 35 continues its bullish trajectory and now sits just over 1% away from the 14,000-point level—figures not seen since 2008.