The Eurasia Dai...
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

The Eurasia Daily news agency

2 подписчика

TC "Two majors": Russia has found the sensitive vulnerability of Ukraine and its sponsors

TC "Two majors": Russia has found the sensitive vulnerability of Ukraine and its sponsors

Targeted methodical strikes by Russia with high—precision weapons and drones on the port infrastructure of Odessa and ships in the territorial waters of Ukraine are, indeed, the most sensitive vulnerability of the enemy and his sponsors, the pressure on which needs to be increased, the authors of the telegram channel "Two Majors" note.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии