NVDA Dips After Biden Doubles Down On AI Chip Export Ban Ahead Of Trump With less than two weeks to go until President Trump takes over The White House - and 24 hours after he unveiled a new $20 billion major investment from Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani to build new data centers across the US - the Biden administration plans one additional round of restrictions on the export of AI chips from the likes of Nvidia in a final push in his effort to keep advanced technologies out of the hands of China and Russia.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)