NVDA Dips After Biden Doubles Down On AI Chip Export Ban Ahead Of Trump With less than two weeks to go until President Trump takes over The White House - and 24 hours after he unveiled a new $20 billion major investment from Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani to build new data centers across the US - the Biden administration plans one additional round of restrictions on the export of AI chips from the likes of Nvidia in a final push in his effort to keep advanced technologies out of the hands of China and Russia.