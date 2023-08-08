Penn Sells Barstool Sports Back To David Portnoy, Enters Into Sports Betting Relationship With ESPN Less than a year after regional casino operator Penn Entertainment plunked $388 million to Peter Chernin's Chernin Group to purchase the 64% of Barstool sports it did not already own (Chernin had purchased a majority stake from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy in 2016), the honeymoon is over (or someone actually did their DD finally), and in one giant circle, Penn Entertainment announced after the close that it was selling its Barstool Sports subsidiary back to David Portnoy for an unknown amount (but certainly much less than it paid for it) in exchange for a non-compete and "other restrictive covenants.