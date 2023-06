Update on ascending triangle in Nasdaq E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! MarkLangley Just an update on an ascending triangle posted the NVIDA Quarterly results which has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons so to speak and the bulls ripping the face of the Nasdaq index in the last few weeks I have adjusted the lines but getting the same result from the last swing high/low Equities do like the 70.