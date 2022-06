SEC Preparing Historic Overhaul Of Market Structure, Making Retail Frontrunning Virtually Impossible In one of those "we'll believe it when we see it" updates, moments ago the WSJ reported that the SEC - having been lambasted for years for doing nothing to contain the rigged, criminal casino known as the stock "market" - is preparing to propose unprecedented changes to market structure as soon as this fall which would make it virtually impossible to frontrun retail orders.