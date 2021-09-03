August Payrolls Preview: It Will Be A Miss, The Question Is How Big Summary: The consensus looks for the pace of hiring to cool in August, especially after Wednesday's disastrous ADP report, although the short-term trend rates are still likely to improve; if the consensus is correct, it may offer further accumulated evidence that the labor market is making progress towards the Fed's 'substantial' threshold where it will feel comfortable in scaling back its asset purchases, according to Newsquawk.