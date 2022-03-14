Lower lows on the S&P E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ismartinvesting We're not even touching the bullish trendline and barely touching the bearish trendline the pure choppiness of the market is going to send the market one way big time just a matter of time and now you got china saying that Tawain is theirs again and we can't really bully china the same way we did Russia but this could stunt growth and with chinas closed capital market would really shut things down and people would just go home jobless and first we went from to many jobs no one working and now were headed to no jobs and things going crazy if the usa doesn't mind its business and find a way to adapt to these country's culture and pride their really could be a large price to pay for banks and investors.