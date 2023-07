Soy Meal Opportunity Launching Pattern Symmetrical Triangle SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES CBOT:ZM1! 1Creekdoc This is a 1 year rectangle with an 8 week symmetrical triangle offering potential launching pattern - breakout using 30 day ATR of 5 points (45-50%) would target 500 mark offering the trader 65 points x 100 or $6500 for each future traded.