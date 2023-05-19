Update to ascending triangle in NQ E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! MarkLangley Earlier this week I posted the NQ chart which I am posting again Holding the same view but a good example of the battle we facing currently where the bears are seeing technical topping setups, cycles ending, stochastics topping momentum dying, and the squeeze keeps coming Been in this situation where you have a head and heart dilemma, the markets thinking that extending debt ceilings (good from a liquidity perspective) but really creating more debt for generations to come.