Morgan Stanley: A Miss In January CPI Is All That Can Save Government Bonds With stocks in a holding pattern the past few days (where a less negative dealer gamma has stabilized the recent pukeworthy volatility), attention is increasingly turning to corporate bonds, which finally cracked in recent days after remarkable resilience for much of the recent market correction, as well as government Treasuries, where - as everyone knows by know - we have seen some truly stomach churning volatility moves mostly in Europe, where the ECB's shocking hawkish pivot has led to multi-sigma moves, not just in long-term yields.