Dow Jones Index tracing a triangle - means that upside has begun MICRO E-MINI DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:MYM1! Yadunath The benchmark index Dow Jones Industrial Average , or simply put DJIA has been an upside since late May and the question going around is whether this rise is for real is it only a retracement before next wave down.