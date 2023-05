Guantanamo Prisoner's Graphic Details Of CIA Torture Featured In New Report Authored by Brett Wilkins via Common Dreams, A report published this week featuring previously unreleased drawings by Abu Zubaydah—a 52-year-old Saudi who has been imprisoned by the United States for more than 20 years at CIA "black sites" and Guantánamo Bay—offers new insight into torture suffered by a man caught up in a case of mistaken identity.